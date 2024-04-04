Nigerian Billionaires Maintain Top Ranking in Forbes World's Billionaire List 2024

Despite the hardship in the country, Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Femi Otedola maintained their top ranking in the Forbes World’s Billionaire list 2024. Aliko Dangote leads the pack with an impressive net worth of $13.4 billion, followed by Mike Adenuga with $6.7 billion, Abdulsamad Rabiu with $5.2 billion, and Femi Otedola with $4.8 billion.

Despite facing economic turbulence on a global scale, these Nigerian billionaires have managed to increase their wealth over the past year. The top 20 billionaires collectively added a staggering $700 billion to their fortunes in the 2024 Forbes ranking. The United States emerges as the country with the highest number of billionaires, boasting 813 individuals worth a combined $5.7 trillion. China follows closely behind, with 473 billionaires amassing $1.7 trillion in wealth. India is also experiencing a surge in billionaire numbers, with 200 individuals now worth a total of $954 billion

