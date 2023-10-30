Nigerian basketball badly damaged, in need of time to recover

Former national coach Ayo Bakare says the leadership crisis that rocked the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) between 2017 and 2022 has really hindered the sport’s development in the country.

“The fight took a lot of casualties. But, of course, a war between brothers is always one of attrition. I understand the damage this has done.Bakare, however, pointed out that what was presently going on in basketball was not the best that could be done.

“The league can’t be relegated to a three-week competition every year, and all put into a short space, with no notice or little notice to teams expected to participate,” he said. “This is rather unfortunate because the league’s next phase is just around the corner and the participating clubs only have a five-day break. headtopics.com

He disclosed that Ebun Comets have already taken a decision on cutting costs in view of the situation. “I have interactions with one or two top people in the Federation, and I try to use that to advise on things to be done.

Bakare, who was a former Technical Director of the NBBF, pointed out that Nigerian players needed more local competitions, although money was needed to get this done. ”But it fought a civil war, and we can’t blame those at the helm of affairs for this because it brought about a catastrophe. headtopics.com

“You can’t expand a league when even the people in it can’t conveniently pay for their meals and accommodations.

