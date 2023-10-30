Nigerian artisans abandon their skilled jobs, join PoS business as economy bites harder nationwide

A report by Vanguard has detailed how artisans are the latest scarce commodity in town because the majority of them have joined the Point of Sale (PoS) business.

Operators can collect cash from customers and pay it into any bank account by initiating a transfer. Nearly every corner on the streets now has a PoS stand. “Average Nigerians are living from hand to mouth. Earnings hardly put food on the table, so there is not enough to spend on damaged household properties. Those who can afford to pay peanuts and artisans hardly make enough to keep their families.It costs very little to establish but appears to be lucrative in terms of steady returns,” the report noted.

“Few years back, as a hairdresser, people booked appointments for me to do their hair. I might not even open the shop for a week, yet at the end of the day, I would still not be able to feed my family. the bulk of the money they’ll spend goes to hair attachments and other accessories. When it comes to labour, they pay peanuts and expect you to understand. headtopics.com

“I decided to go into big markets in the afternoons and go home in the evenings to rest. I had to abandon my profession when I discovered I could make up to N15, 000 a day from the PoS business. Mrs Chikodi Nwanchukwu discovered that accessing the services of an artisan is now difficult as the few left are in one way or the order is not available, and when they are, they charge high service fees.

“The few available are nowhere to be found. When they are available, the fees they charge you will make you postpone the job.

