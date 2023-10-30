Nigerian Army University holds maiden convocation

The Nigerian Army University, Biu, conferred first degrees in diverse disciplines on 417 graduates at its maiden convocation on Saturday in Biu, Borno State.

Mr Nwachukwu stated that the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant-general, felicitated the graduates and urged them to be good ambassadors of the institution and to exploit the opportunities that abound in the country.He said at the convocation that the Nigerian Army adopted the strategic option of a non-kinetic approach to its counter-insurgency operations by establishing the university.

He said the growth of the institution in the heart of the North-east which had been bedevilled by insurgency, was a testament to the successes the Nigerian military had achieved in the counter-insurgency efforts. headtopics.com

In his address, the university’s Chancellor, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom in Delta State, Felix Mujakperuo, who is a retired major-general, said siting the university in Biu would continue to bring development to the community.

He commended the Vice Chancellor, Kyari Mohammed, a professor, the management, staff and students of the university, for their individual and collective roles in moving the institution in the right direction.Rendering the summary of honorary awardees and graduating students by class of degree, Mr Mohammed conferred the award of Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa on Orodje of Okpe Kingdom. headtopics.com

