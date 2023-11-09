Nigerian Army Officer Becomes First Serving Personnel to be Promoted to Professor

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has conferred the title of a professor on Abubakar-Surajo Imam , a lieutenant-colonel and Head of Department of Mechatronics Engineering at the institution. Mr Imam is now is now Professor of Mechatronics Engineering . He is said to be the first professor from among serving personnel in the history of the Nigerian Army .





