Nigerian Army Arrests Suspect in Murder of Fulani Herders' Leader

The Nigerian Army has arrested Philip Gokas, the suspect behind the murder of a Fulani herders' leader in Plateau state. Gokas was tracked and arrested in Lagos after weeks of manhunt. He was found drinking beer at a football viewing centre. Gokas has confessed to the crime and provided crucial information for the arrest of other individuals involved.

