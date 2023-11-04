Nigerian and African-American Stars Receive Medal of Glory Award in Miami

The bright stars of Nigeria shown again when two famous African-Americans and two illustrious Africans last Saturday received the Medal of Glory Award, MOGA, in Miami, United States. It is a prestigious award by the Foundation for Democracy in Africa. Past recipients include former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, Bingu Wa Mutharika of Malawi, Abdou Diouf of Senegal and Alpha Omar Konare of Mali.

The new recipients included Reverend Jesse Jackson, the protégé of Martin Luther King, who in 1984 came third in the Democratic Party Presidential nomination and second, four years later, behind Michael Dukakis. The second was Dr Condoleezza Rice, the first African-American to serve as the US Secretary of State. She had previously been American Security Adviser. The third recipient was His Excellency Kingsley Jeremiah Nyamane Mamabolo, the United Nations and African Union, AU, Joint Representative to Darfur. He had been the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria and, now, to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. The fourth recipient was Ambassador John Kayode Shinkaiye, a giant in African diplomacy. He had been Nigeria’s Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea from 1989, to Ethiopia and Djibouti from 2000 and Permanent Representative to the OAU/AU and the United Nations Economic Commission for Afric

