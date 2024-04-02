Nigerian Airport Incident Highlights Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities

A recent incident at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos has cast a spotlight on the glaring gap between Nigeria’s disability rights legislation and the reality faced by persons with disabilities (PWDs) on a daily basis. Debola Daniel, son of Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state, recounted how he and his family were denied entry to a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet at the airport because of his wheelchair.

According to Debola, despite efforts to rectify the situation, the manager insisted that wheelchair users of all shapes and sizes were not permitted in the premises and asked the group to leave immediately. “Today I felt less than human, like a guard dog not allowed into the house. Lonely and isolated,” he tweeted.“To be a disabled in Nigeria is to be undesirable, unwelcome and unaccepted. As I’ve said before, it’s a lonely, scary and isolated place.”the fast food outle

