Nigeria Women's Football League: Rivers Angels Regain Top Spot in Group B

Top the Nigeria Women’s Football League Premiership Group A at least until the conclusion of the remaining game in the group today despite the Owerri Land ladies’ defeat in Iyarmho while Rivers Angels put up a brave performance to record a valuable away win in Akure to regain top spot in Group B following the Matchday 12 fixtures played yesterday.

In Group A, at the Edo State University Pitch, Iyarmho, Confluence Queens pipped Heartland Queens 2-1 to move to the second spot with 21 points same as the Owerri side but are behind by inferior goals difference while Nasarawa Amazons who face Abia Angels in Umuahia today, are third with 20 points. Naija Ratels did their relegation worries lot of good with a 3-0 whitewash of Royal Queens at the Aguiyi Ironsi Pitch, Abuja. Sofiat Bankole, Tumininu Adeshina, and Agama Ziperekefegbe scored for Ratels who remained seventh with 14 point

