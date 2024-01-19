Nigeria vs Cote d’Ivoire: AFCON champions clash in Group A encounter

A heavyweight clash between the 2013 and 2015 AFCON champions in Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire will go down this evening at This Group A encounter promises fireworks, with both teams nursing ambitions of another continental title. Cote d’Ivoire, buoyed by a dominant opening-day win, will look to capitalise on home advantage and the roaring support of their fans. Nigeria, needing a win to avoid an early exit, will be determined to bounce back from their draw against Equatorial Guinea.

The absence of influential midfielder Yusuf is a blow, but despite the injury absence, the Eagles have promised they will soar past the Elephants in Thursday’s clash.Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has made two changes in his starting lineup for the crucial game against Cote D’ Ivoire. Samuel Chukwueze and Calvin Bassey who came on as substitutes in the match against Equatorial Guinea have been handed starting roles. Aside from the omission of Alhassan Yusuf who is out injured, the other player who lost his starting slot is Moses Simon.Both teams have their opening prayers as we get set for actio





