Nigeria Urges Iran and Israel to Exercise Restraint Amid Escalating Hostilities

The federal government of Nigeria has appealed to Iran and Israel to exercise restraint following the recent escalation of hostilities between both Middle Eastern countries.The US had earlier warned that Iran could launch a major attack on Israel with more than 100 drones and dozens of missiles aimed at military targets inside the country.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden said a meeting of the G7 countries would be convened to “coordinate a united diplomatic response” to Iran’s attack on Israel.In a statement signed by Francisca Omayuli, spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, the federal government said diplomatic efforts are ongoing to ease tension and avoid a wider conflict in the region.

“In this critical period, it behoves the two countries to reflect on the universal commitment to peaceful resolution of conflicts, for the advancement of global peace and security,” the statement reads.Biden had assured Israel of the “ironclad” support of the US, adding that America helped “take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles”.

