Nigeria Urged to Ensure Smooth Negotiation Process for New Minimum Wage

As Nigeria prepares for negotiations for a new national minimum wage, Organised Labour and other critical stakeholders have tasked the Federal Government to ensure a hitch-free negotiation process that would result in a timely agreement and implementation of the new wage.

They noted that considering the socio-economic crises bedeviling the country, especially with the removal of fuel subsidy, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should keep to his promise of alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians by ensuring that the implementation of a new national minimum wage is achieved within the specified time frame





