Nigeria To Vaccinate 7.7m Girls Against Leading Cause Of Cervical Cancer

girls in a single round of vaccination, marking the largest endeavour of its kind in the African region.

Pate emphasised that saving lives and ensuring quality health outcomes were central to the Renewed Health Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Girls between the ages of 9 and 14 will receive a single dose of the HPV, which has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in preventing infection with HPV types 16 and 18, known culprits in at least 70% of cervical cancer cases.Cervical cancer ranks as the third most prevalent cancer in Nigeria and the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths among women aged 15 to 44.

“We’re committed to supporting the government increase access to the HPV vaccine to protect the health and well-being of the next generation of women.” UNICEF has played a crucial role in this initiative, procuring nearly 15 million HPV vaccines on behalf of the Government of Nigeria. In addition to this, UNICEF has produced informative materials, including radio and TV jingles in multiple local languages to dispel misinformation and rumors. headtopics.com

