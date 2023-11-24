Nigeria to Repatriate Refugees from Neighbouring Countries

The Federal Government has announced plans to initiate the process of repatriating Nigerian refugees currently residing in neighbouring Cameroon, Chad, and Niger back to their home country. This decision was made following a meeting between the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Ahmed Tijjani, and Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Tijjani also disclosed that the government has also agreed to close down the remaining Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Maiduguri and facilitate the return of the displaced individuals to their ancestral homes within a timeframe as short as possible. “We discussed the evacuation of refugees from Cameroon, Niger and Chad. It was agreed that a tripartite meeting would be held,” Tijjani state





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Refugees Commission receives 36 Nigerian deportees from SwedenThe Nation Newspaper Refugees Commission receives 36 Nigerian deportees from Sweden

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Refugees Commission receives 36 Nigerian deportees from SwedenThe National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has received 36 Nigerian migrants, including children deported from Sweden.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Federal Govt Urged To Save Nigerian Music Industry From Int'l CoysChairman of Santabella Music Empire Limited, Oladipupo Lawal, has appealed to the federal government to rescue the Nigerian music industry from the grip of

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Federal Government suspends planned deduction from IGR of federal universitiesThe Federal Government has announced the suspension of the planned deduction of 40 per cent from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of federal universities. The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 75th Anniversary and 2023 Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, held at the International Conference Centre, disclosed that the Ministry of Finance has been directed to ensure that the policy does not come into effect. Tinubu reiterated the commitment of his administration to the education sector in line with the 2030 education agenda of the government and African Union goal 2063. He said: “We know that this law was enacted in 2020 and the circular was issued in 2021, but this is not a good time for such a policy

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Insecurity: Zamfara Gov requests additional relief support from refugees commissionZamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has requested additional relief support from the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons for affected victims of banditry and disaster in the state.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

UNHCR, ECOWAS sign pact to protect over 6m refugeesThe Nation Newspaper UNHCR, ECOWAS sign pact to protect over 6m refugees

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »