Nigeria To Import €1.2m Equipment For Eko Bridge Maintenance

The Minister stated this during a working visit to Third Mainland, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina, and Iganmu Bridges in Lagos State.

A statement by the Assistant Director (Information) Press and Public Relations (FMW), Mr Clement Ezeorah said the Minister inspected the bridges alongside some Directors in the Ministry with contractors on Saturday 28th, October 2023.

Umahi pointed out problems on the Third Mainland Bridge which was built in two sections 60 years ago by an Italian Company and Julius Berger. He said the reason for deflection on the bridge was lack of maintenance from the national level, other than the last administration where intervention came from and the State Government especially when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in office. headtopics.com

The Minister said “Due to the technicality of the job on Eko Bridge where the Bridge deck would be open, equipment worth one point two million Euros would be imported into the Country that would be used in maintaining the aspect of the bridge.

“Work is ongoing, it will finish in 2024 because we are pushing for an increase in the number of workers and equipment to the site, they are doing a beautiful work.” Umahi said, “Without Eko Bridge, we will not have any trucks coming into Island so that is our saviour.” headtopics.com

Engr. Umahi, thanked the President and the National Assembly for looking at Infrastructure strategically in Lagos State, adding that the financial capital of the country which has lots of national infrastructure that tremendously adds to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) cannot be neglected.

1.2m Euros worth of equipment needed to maintain Eko BridgeEquipment worth 1.2 million Euros will be imported to effect maintenance on the Eko Bridge in Lagos, Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi has said. Mr Clement Ezeorah, Assistant Director of Information at the Federal Ministry of Works made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja. Read more ⮕

1.2m Euros equipment to be imported to maintain Eko BridgeA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

The passable view of roads in Southwest NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper The passable view of roads in Southwest Nigeria Read more ⮕