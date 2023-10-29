Nigeria To Import €1.2m Equipment For Eko Bridge Maintenance

The Minister stated this during a working visit to Third Mainland, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina, and Iganmu Bridges in Lagos State.
A statement by the Assistant Director (Information) Press and Public Relations (FMW), Mr Clement Ezeorah said the Minister inspected the bridges alongside some Directors in the Ministry with contractors on Saturday 28th, October 2023.
Umahi pointed out problems on the Third Mainland Bridge which was built in two sections 60 years ago by an Italian Company and Julius Berger. He said the reason for deflection on the bridge was lack of maintenance from the national level, other than the last administration where intervention came from and the State Government especially when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in office. headtopics.com
The Minister said “Due to the technicality of the job on Eko Bridge where the Bridge deck would be open, equipment worth one point two million Euros would be imported into the Country that would be used in maintaining the aspect of the bridge.
“Work is ongoing, it will finish in 2024 because we are pushing for an increase in the number of workers and equipment to the site, they are doing a beautiful work.” Umahi said, “Without Eko Bridge, we will not have any trucks coming into Island so that is our saviour.” headtopics.com
Engr. Umahi, thanked the President and the National Assembly for looking at Infrastructure strategically in Lagos State, adding that the financial capital of the country which has lots of national infrastructure that tremendously adds to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) cannot be neglected.