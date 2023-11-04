Nigeria to explore diplomatic interventions to avoid bloodshed in Niger Republic

The president disclosed this when he received the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. According to him, the regional bloc, while trying to avoid bloodshed in the West African nation, would also explore diplomatic interventions.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, noted that President Tinubu said he has to guide the regional bloc carefully to protect detained President Mohamed Bazoum who was ousted from power on July 26. Tinubu noted that Nigeria is monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country, and exploring diplomatic channels to avoid bloodshed. The statement partly reads, “I am deploying all appropriate back-channel strategies to avoid bloodshed in the Niger Republic. We recognize the wishes of our people; they do not want war, but that does not mean we can not take bold and decisive action,” Tinubu was quoted as saying. “We have a colleague and a democratically-elected leader, President Bazoum, being used as a human shield. If we are not careful, he and his family can be endangered. “Leadership is about responding to the needs of the people; their cries, and their frustrations. Nigeria shares a border with Niger across the expanse of seven Nigerian states, and most of these states are very populate

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Federal Govt Establishes Platform For Nigeria/Niger Border StatesFederal government has established a platform for local border authorities aimed at the improvement of the trans-border relations between the relevant units

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Brutalisation of NLC President shows level of lawlessness, impunity in NigeriaThe presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the general election, Peter Obi, has condemned the arrest and brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Abuja municipal chair begins road construction, assures residents of more democracy dividendsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMIUMTIMESNG: NAFDAC issues warning alert on highly caffeinated energy drinks sold onlinePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Niger Coup: ECOWAS Deploying Back-Channel Strategies To Avoid BloodshedBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »

THENATIONNEWS: Preps begin for 2024 Niger Delta Polo FestivalThe Nation Newspaper Preps begin for 2024 Niger Delta Polo Festival

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »