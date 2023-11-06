Nigeria to Explore Advancements in Bio-Risk Management, Says Minister

Ishaq Salako, minister of state for environment, says Nigeria will explore the latest advancements in bio-risk management to enhance safety in the environment. According to NAN, Salako spoke in Abuja on Monday at a two-day training on bio-risk management organised by the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) and health security partners.is the effective management of risks posed by working with infectious agents and toxins in laboratories.
The management includes a range of practices and procedures to ensure the bio-security, bio-safety, and bio-containment of infectious agents and toxins.The minister said the training on bio-risk management would offer the stakeholders the opportunity to gain insights known to safeguard the environment. He said the training was also necessitated by the challenges posed by emerging diseases, bioterrorism threats, and the potential consequences of accidental laboratory releases. “We will learn from one another; gain insights from renowned experts; and ultimately emerge as leaders who are better equipped to safeguard our environment and protect the well-being of our people,” he said.“I want to stress the significance of a multidisciplinary approach to bio-risk management. Bio-risk management is a subject of paramount importance in our rapidly changing worl
Nigeria Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »
Source: thecableng | Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »
Source: TheNationNews | Read more »