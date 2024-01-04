Nigeria to Expand Crackdown on Fake University Degrees in African Countries

The Federal Government has announced plans to expand its crackdown beyond Benin Republic and Togo to other African countries like Uganda, Kenya, and Niger Republic to combat the proliferation of fake university degrees. This development follows an undercover investigation by Umar Audu, who obtained a degree in Mass Communication from ESGT, a Benin university in Cotonou, within six weeks and participated in the mandatory one-year scheme organized by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Federal Government subsequently suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from the Republics of Benin and Togo





