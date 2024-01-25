Nigeria to Earn Over N1.058 Trillion from Zungeru Hydropower Plant

Nigeria may, in the next 30 years, earn over N1.058 trillion from Zungeru hydropower plant, as the concessionaire yesterday, moved to site to connect the newly completed facility to the national grid. In addition to the expected over N135 billion payment for the concession, the organisation, through its subsidiary, Penstock Energy, is to pay nothing less than $30 million yearly concession fee, as well as other taxes and royalties for the period of 30 years.

The fee alone with an extra $6 million is to push government earnings for the facility to over $1 billion, translating to about N1 trillion, going by official exchange rate. Speaking at the inspection of the facility in Minna yesterday, Executive Director, Corporate Services at Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, Usman Umar, stressed the need for Nigeria and other African countries to shift attention to clean energ





