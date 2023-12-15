Nigeria to Address Seatime Challenges Facing Cadets

The federal government is working on a policy programme to address seatime challenges facing Nigerian cadets. The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, emphasized the importance of the maritime industry in Nigeria's economic growth and development.





