Nigeria Struggles to Find Buyers for Crude Oil Due to European Demand Shortfall

Nigeria is struggling to find buyers for its crude oil due to a shortfall in demand from Europe , Bloomberg is reporting.on Friday, strikes in the French refining sector and seasonal maintenance at plants in other parts of Europe reduced the country’s sales. About 20 to 25 shipments of Nigeria n crude for April loading are still seeking buyers, according to four traders specialising in the West African market.
The traders said it is a considerably weaker position than normal for this time of the month — when trade should be moving on to May’s barrels — and the prices the shipments can fetch are plummeting.According to the report, France, one of Nigeria’s biggest buyers, purchased an average of 110,000 barrels a day from the African country over the past year. However, the publication said a nationwide dispute in France, over pension reforms, according to Wood MacKenzie, has plunged crude imports — thereby shrinking the European country’s demand for Nigerian oil this month.In addition to the strike’s impact, traders said other plants in Europe are also purchasing less crude because of seasonal maintenance. “Capacity is offline at some typical destinations for Nigerian crude such as Spain’s San Roque refinery and Italy’s Sarroch plant. Facilities that have halted capacity for work also include Shell Plc’s Pernis refinery near Rotterdam, Europe’s biggest plant,” Bloomberg sai
