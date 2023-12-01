Nigeria signs MoU to revamp agriculture sector for food security

In a bid to ensure food security in Nigeria, the Federal Government and Sustain Africa Initiative on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) targeted at revamping the nation’s agriculture sector. This is just as Vice President Kashim Shettima said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is passionate about repositioning the nation’s agriculture sector towards achieving sustainable food security in the country.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Sustain Africa Initiative, is a crisis response and resilience initiative to improve availability, affordability and effectiveness as well as sustainable use of fertiliser in sub-Saharan Africa.The Initiative works as a coordination mechanism among public and private sector partners to help smallholder farmers access affordable fertiliser, and its programmes particularly target hard-hit regions and farmers in focus countrie





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Creation Africa: ‘XR, Emerging Technologies Ecosystem In Nigeria, Africa Underfunded’African creatives in the emerging technologies industries of Extended Reality (XR), Animation, eSports, eGames and Films said the industry’s ecosystem in

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

PCL, Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce collaborate to redefine tourism in NigeriaThe Annual Breakfast Forum underscored the need to leverage technology, music, lifestyle, and government support to revitalise the tourism sector in Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia sign MoU for cooperation in oil, gas sectorsNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Nigeria signs MoU with Saudi Arabia on cooperation in energy sectorSaudi Arabia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nigeria on energy-related cooperation.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia Sign MoU to Enhance Energy CooperationNigeria and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing energy cooperation between the two nations and promoting capital investment.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Tinubu To Attend Saudi-Africa, Arab-Africa Summits In Saudi ArabiaPresident Bola Tinubu is set to strengthen economic and political ties between Nigeria and the Arab world this week during a Saudi-Africa and Arab-Africa

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »