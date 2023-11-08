Nigeria Senate Urges Customs Service to Punish Personnel Misusing Firearms

The senate has asked the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to punish its personnel misusing firearms at the country’s borders. The upper legislative chamber also asked the service to reduce the number of checkpoints at border communities to aid free flow of goods. The red chamber took these decisions on Tuesday after it adopted the recommendations of an ad hoc committee.

While presenting his report, Francis Fadahunsi, chair of the committee, said the comptrollers at Idiroko and Katsina borders should be replaced with new ones. “Federal government should direct the comptroller-general of customs and other heads of security agencies to reduce the multiple checkpoints mounted in border communities,” the Osun senator said. “Comptroller-general of customs should investigate and review border activities. Officers found guilty of abuse of firearms should be punished. “Federal government should put into consideration the social bond that exists between the border communities and other foreign countries, such as people of the border community and the people of Benin Republic. “The senate should commend the Seme area command of Nigeria customs and Saki area command of Nigeria customs for ensuring cordial relationship between the communities and the commands. The committee also recommended that there should be recruitment of border community youths into the servic

