Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho gets new date

A new date has been fixed for Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup match day one Group C qualifier against Lesotho. In a post on the Super Eagles X handle on Wednesday, 25 October, the game against Lesotho was initially fixed for Friday, 17 November 2023. On the same X handle, it was announced…

Manchester United on Thursday reported a Premier League record revenue figure of £648.4 million ($784 million) for the year ending June 30. Swiss prosecutors announced Thursday they have dropped their three-year criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino over suspected collusion with officials concerning the corruption scandal that engulfed world football's governing body. headtopics.com

Super Falcons, yesterday in Addis Ababa, struggled to a 1-1 draw with a spirited Ethiopian senior women national team in the first leg of their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier.Ten years after their shock defeat by the Super Eagles in the quarterfinals of the 2013 African Cup of Nations, the people of Cote d’Ivoire are yet to get over it.

Heartland Queens of Owerri and Delta Queens recorded their first wins, yesterday, at the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) holding in Benin.

