Nigeria's Vice President Urges African Leaders to Increase GDP

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has implored African leaders to work towards ramping up the total $3.1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of countries on the continent, amounting to a paltry three per cent of the overall global GDP. According to him, “the total Gross Domestic Product of African countries taken together is barely $3.1 trillion, which is less than 3 per cent of world GDP”.“African trade still hovers at 3 per cent of world trade.

These indices must be reversed and ramped up. I believe this is one of the key concerns of Africa Economy of Scale. “It must be borne in mind that African economies are still largely primary and basic in nature, with considerable dependencies on the global economy. Most countries on our continent are still known for their export of raw materials, minerals and food crops





