Nigeria’s Transportation university now on JAMB portal, lists available courses

This is because the university is now listed on the central admission agency’s website, its pioneer vice-chancellor, Umar Adam-Katsayal, a professor, has said. “The management of FUTD wishes to inform the general public that the university is now on the JAMB portal,’’ he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Wednesday.
“JAMB candidates who wish to join the university with the aim of building a career in the transportation industry can now visit the JAMB portal for a change of institution and programme of their choice,’’ he stressed.
Mr Adam-Katsayal listed programmes offered by the university to include B.Eng. Civil Engineering; B.Eng. Electrical and Electronics Engineering; and B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering. Others, he said, are B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering; B.Eng. Railway Engineering; B.Eng. Highway Engineering; B.Sc. Aviation Management; and B. Sc. Transport Management; B.Sc. Logistics and Supply Chain Management.
Courses also offered by FUTD are B.Sc. Maritime Safety and Environmental Administration; BSc. Railway Transport Management; B.Sc. Sea Port and Dry Port Management; B.Sc. Inland Waterways Safety and Environmental Administration; and B.Sc. Maritime Economics.Mr Adam-Katsayal also explained that admission requirements are five O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.
Nigeria Headlines
