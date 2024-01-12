Nigeria's Super Eagles Arrive in Abidjan for Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria’s journey to a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title revved up a notch yesterday when the Super Eagles delegation arrived in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, ahead of their opening game of the competition against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. William Troost-Ekong leading Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi as the Super Eagles disembarked from the chartered aircraft in Abidjan…yesterday.

Nigeria’s journey to a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title revved up a notch yesterday when the Super Eagles delegation arrived in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, ahead of their opening game of the competition against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. The Super Eagles, one of the teams tipped for the trophy currently in Senegal’s custody, have been preparing for a big onslaught on the championship since last year culminating in a one-week training camp in the United Arab Emirates last week. The team returned to Nigeria from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, were treated to a state reception by Lagos State government same day, before they left for Abidjan on a chartered aircraft yesterda





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super Eagles of Nigeria Poised to Do Well in Africa Cup of Nations 2023Former skipper John Obi Mikel believes that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have a good chance of performing well in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 tournament.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

We know how to cage Super Eagles, Guinea-Bissau boastsAfter a seven-day training session in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Super Eagles are expected to arrive in Lagos today and depart for the Africa Cup of Nations tomorrow.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigeria Police Council Sets Up Committee for Comprehensive Police ReformsPresident Bola Tinubu, as chair of the Nigeria Police Council (NPC), has established a constitutional review committee to carry out comprehensive police reforms. The committee aims to address the shortcomings in the 1999 Constitution that hinder police reforms and strengthen the police through improved coordination, technology, and resources. The committee's objective is to bring about meaningful reforms and shape a new Nigeria police. Key members of the committee include the National Security Adviser, Minister of Police Affairs, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigeria's Approach to Climate Change Raises ConcernsMany worry that Nigeria's approach to addressing climate change is riddled with contradictions.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Ọ̀ bụ̀ ézíókwu nà Buhari árụghị ụ́zọ̀ ụ́gbọ́ òlòkó nà ọ́dọ̀ ụ́gbọ́élu dị́kà Jimoh Ibrahim kwùrù?Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Bangbet: The Best Betting Site for NigeriaBangbet offers a smooth betting experience with its design centered on the user. Free bets are a great way to get started for those who have never used this platform before. Here is a guide on how to make the most out of Bangbet.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »