Nigeria’s size unmanageable, Agbakoba tasks Tinubu on way forward

The maritime lawyer made this known in a recent exclusive interview with Business Day, stressing that leadership is vital to the resuscitation of the Nigerian economy, as he added that Nigerians will soon enjoy the policies introduced by Tinubu.

“You need to unbundle the judicature…I don’t like to use the word restructure because it is offensive to some parts of Nigeria. And if you want a marriage, there are things that you must do. Bring everyone together, but I think the common denominator that we should all agree on is that we need to create more space,” Agbakoba said.

Agbakoba likened Nigeria to an aircraft that just leaves the climb-out and is already halfway to the cruising level, as it is in the airline parlance, with the assurance that government officials in the front seat of the Nigerian economy are capable.

“So Captain Tinubu on the aircraft pushes back, he’s on the tarmac, he’s cleared by the air traffic control to take off. Very well, head wings, turbulence. For me, the state is Nigeria. My loyalty is to the state, not to the president, so whoever occupies it, I’m loyal to that person because of the state, because of the office,” Agbaokoba said.

“I just did a little test with my people at home. They don’t care who is the president, they are hungry. They are not interested whether it’s Tinubu or whoever. They just said ‘Look, I don’t want to know. I’m hungry, I can’t pay school fees, medicals.’”

“If there is a big volcano that comes and bruises Abuja away, no one feels it, because the informal sector is keeping Nigeria alive. We just hope that we can find this in airline parlance it is called the climb-out. We are halfway on the climb to cruising. When we get to cruising level, then things will look good. The potential for Nigeria having a single-digit interest rate is very possible.”

