Nigeria's Situation Will Worsen Without Cutting Waste, Obaseki Warns

This is as the governor reeled out the gains of his administration’s e-governance system, calling for the digitalisation of government processes across all levels of government in the country, in order to ensure transparency and reduce cost.

Obaseki spoke as a panelist during a plenary on “Reinventing Government: Digitalisation of Public Institutions,” at the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit, in Abuja. The governor said, “We need to reinvent governance. You can’t reinvent government unless you digitalise and open up your systems. We have no option. We have to be efficient.“We have to be efficient to support production. Especially at the federal government level; the waste is too much and unless we change, we will be in trouble. In fact, we are already in trouble and if we don’t change, we will be in deeper trouble.

Obaseki, while sharing his Edo State e-governance experience at the event, said digitalisation of government required the political will and commitment of the political leaders because of resistance from civil servants.He noted that sometimes even when the political leader has a well-thought-out and noble policy, getting civil servants to implement the same was a challenge and in his case, he had to insist. headtopics.com

The governor stated that until the digitalisation exercise in Edo State, civil servants, public office holders, and the executive operated in silos, adding that the story has now changed. The Obaseki-led state government, over the past seven years, has pursued bold and transformative reforms to digitise work processes in the civil and public service, transiting service delivery from an archaic, analog, and strenuous mode to a digitised, seamless, and efficient mode.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Obaseki: Nigeria will be in deeper trouble if we don’t cut wasteThe Nation Newspaper Obaseki: Nigeria will be in deeper trouble if we don’t cut waste Read more ⮕

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Edo Queens Record First Victory In 3rd Edition Of Betsy Obaseki Womens’s TourneyThe third edition of the pre-season football tournament with the theme, “End Gender-Based Violence,” will be played between Monday, 23rd of October and Wednesday 1st of November, 2023. Read more ⮕

Nigeria Has 950,000 Teachers, 20,000 Classroom DeficitsMinister of education, Tahir Maman, has said Nigeria currently has a deficit of 950,000 teachers and 20,000 classrooms, a situation that further compounds the Read more ⮕

Adebayo congratulates Nigeria on P&ID caseThe Nation Newspaper Adebayo congratulates Nigeria on P&ID case Read more ⮕

‘We share robust relationship’ — Ben Kalu denies working against OnyejeochaNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕