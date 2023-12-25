Nigeria's ruling party charges exorbitant sums for nomination forms

Nigeria's ruling party, APC, charges exorbitant sums for aspirants seeking to contest on its platform. Members seeking the party's ticket for senatorial seats in the bye-elections are to pay N20 million for nomination and expression of interest forms. Those aspiring for House of Representatives seats will pay N10 million, and those seeking seats in state houses of assembly will pay N2 million.

The fixed amount makes it impossible for non-corrupt retirees, public officials, or university lecturers to contest on its platform in a country with a minimum wage of N30,000 and high poverty rates





