Nigeria's Revenue Generation Decreases as Expenditure Rises

The accountant-general of the federation has stated that Nigeria's revenue generation is decreasing while expenditure is increasing. Efforts are being made to block revenue leakages and increase revenue generation. The chairman of the committee has mentioned that revenue shortfall has led to deficit budgets and borrowing.

