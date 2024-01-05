Nigeria's Refineries Fail to Meet Deadline for Resuming Operations

Despite the strong promises by the Bola Tinubu administration – that the nation’s refineries would begin operations before the end of December 2023 – it seems that Nigerians still have to endure a long wait to witness the fulfillment of those promises. The timeline came and went and not a drop of crude was refined at the two designated refineries, the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).

As a result of this failure to meet the much-advertised deadline, both the minister of state for petroleum (oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, and the group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, are said to be under pressure from the Presidency. The Presidency was said to be furious that Lokpobiri and Kyari could not keep their word that the two refining petrochemical plants would resume full production of petroleum products, especially petrol, by December 202





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9000 civil servants fail promotion exams in NigeriaNo fewer than 9,000 civil servants who sat the 2022 Federal Civil Service Commission’s promotion examinations failed, leaving only about 4000 successful candidates.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigeria Fails to Meet Health Sector Funding CommitmentPresident Bola Tinubu fails to allocate 15% of Nigeria's annual budget to the health sector, breaking the commitment made by African countries in 2001.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Low budgetary allocation raises concerns about Nigeria's ability to meet FP2030 targetsAn analysis of the 2024 health budget shows that only N2.2 billion has been earmarked for FP programmes, representing 0.16 per cent. The low budgetary allocation raises concerns about Nigeria's ability to meet the FP2030 targets.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Port Harcourt Refinery in Nigeria Yet to Commence Operations Despite ClaimsContrary to information by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) has commenced operations, sources close to the rehabilitation project toldThe PHRC is capable of producing 60,000bpd (at full capacity), which, if refined, could yield about 10.1m litres of petrol or roughly one-third of Nigeria’s estimated daily consumption. The four state-owned decrepit refineries with a combined 450,000 barrels per day, 110,000 barrels Kaduna plant in the north and three units in the oil-rich Niger Delta, including the 125,000 barrels Warri refinery, have been shut for years. The four local refineries in Nigeria, including Port Harcourt, had stopped operations in 2019, causing problems in the country’s fuel supply. In August, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the minister of state for Petroleum Resources, visited the PHRC and announced that it would start working again by the end of the year. The federal government had in 2021 approved the sum of $1.5 billion to fix the Port Harcourt refinery

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

African Union Struggles to Meet ExpectationsThe African Union (AU) is facing criticism for its failure to effectively address recent crises and conflicts in Africa. Member states are accused of not delegating enough power to the AU Commission (AUC), hindering its ability to implement decisions. The article discusses the challenges faced by the AU and questions its relevance in the coming year. It also highlights the role of member states in bringing peace to the continent.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria Police Council Sets Up Committee for Comprehensive Police ReformsPresident Bola Tinubu, as chair of the Nigeria Police Council (NPC), has established a constitutional review committee to carry out comprehensive police reforms. The committee aims to address the shortcomings in the 1999 Constitution that hinder police reforms and strengthen the police through improved coordination, technology, and resources. The committee's objective is to bring about meaningful reforms and shape a new Nigeria police. Key members of the committee include the National Security Adviser, Minister of Police Affairs, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »