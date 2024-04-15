Nigeria's Private Refineries Lack Secondary Processing Unit for Petrol Production

Out of all the private refineries in Nigeria at the moment, none of them can refine crude oil to the level of Premium Motor Spirit petrol because they have no reformer.The local refineries, including Dangote Petroleum Refinery, are all engaged in primary refining that can only produce Automotive Gas Oil , gas oil, nefta, and kerosene etc.

Asked where the modular refineries sell the products they produce, Oyarekhua noted that while about 80% of them supply to the local market, a pocket of the refineries export theirs. He added that from the industry report, “I also understand that Dangote Refinery will start producing PMS maybe sometime next month.

He further noted even the few ones that have buoyancy shy away from financing investments in refineries owing to the single obligor limit. “You know funding for oil and gas is very scarce around the world today. So if the government could create some kind of funding that we in the space we can access it would be a kind of leverage for us. “It will also be a relief for us. As I just mentioned to you, we want to add a reformer to be able to produce PMS. And perhaps some of our refineries can produce bitumen which is largely imported into the country.

The essence was for those who are seriously rooted in the business to access the funds for project execution. “I think the Perm Sec was even part of that visitation that they took around to see some of the projects that we have executed with our own funds. So they found it wise and there was I may say a white paper.

He asked the government to always listen to the players in the industry who know the challenges for the necessary solutions. Unless the commission meets their requests for the feedstock, according to him, the modular refineries remain uncomfortable.

