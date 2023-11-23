Nigeria's Primary Health Care System Needs Improvement, Says Speaker of the House

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas on Wednesday said that the Nigeria Primary Health Care system (PHC) is currently not where it ought to be in the area of service delivery across the country. He therefore vowed to right the wrong in the health system through effective legislations as enshrined in the 2014 National Health Act.

According to him, the health system ought to be a system where every citizen can have access to quality, affordable, and equitable healthcare services, regardless of their background or financial circumstances. The Speaker stated these at a retreat for members of the house committee on healthcare services with a theme “Improving Health Outcomes Through Effective Legislations for Primary Health Care and Universal Health Coverage (UHC)” in Abuja. Represented by a member from Edo State Hon Adesua Osawaro, Abbas said that the 10th House would build a strong partnership with development partners as well as effective legislation to improve primary healthcar





