Nigeria’s poverty story is fake news, By Tonnie Iredia

One narrative of the last few years that has refused to change is the argument that Nigeria is not just a poor country but the poverty capital of the world. Last week, I learnt a lot about the subject at an exciting school’s debate where speakers argued for and against the topic, “Nigeria’s poverty is artificial.” The position of the winner of the debate was that Nigeria’s alleged poverty is fake news.

A cursory look at many events in Nigeria would readily show that the country is always able to execute any project that its political leaders support. What is not done is usually also the choice of leadership, hence we could construct a rail line beyond our borders to a neighbouring country. For the 2023 elections, Nigeria was able to afford 200,000 devices of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) at a unit cost of $795.

No poor country can even conceive of the idea of spending N5.5 billion naira to buy luxury cars for its federal legislators. But the current budget of the Nigerian National Assembly reportedly provided for such humongous expenditure. To many pro-assembly people, there is nothing wrong with the purchase of the vehicles within budgetary approvals. headtopics.com

The legislators have clearly avoided ruffling other people’s feathers. We now know for example that oversight functions notwithstanding, ministers and heads of agencies are not challenged for allegedly having a fleet of the same vehicle that the legislators demand. According to senator Karimi’s school of thought, ministers have up to 3 SUV cars; yet, no one talks about that, it is only legislators that everyone criticises.

In other words, Nigeria is wealthy enough to provide for the cars because some other projects such as road construction are always experimented upon. Nigeria also has enough wealth to pay prices higher than the figures advertised by the vendors because although the subject is usually budgeted for, payment is never expeditiously released. As a result, the bureaucracy adds a certain percentage to meet the vendor’s inconvenience plus several charges such as value added tax and withholding tax. headtopics.com

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Halt depreciating Naira, worsening hardship, SMBLF urges TinubuELDERS and leaders of southern Nigeria and Middle Belt, have dissected Nigeria's state of affairs and returned a grim verdict: Standard of living is depreciating speedily and must be halted. Read more ⮕

Nigeria better prepared to contain COVID-19, othersThe Nation Newspaper Nigeria better prepared to contain COVID-19, others - FG Read more ⮕

Elections are over, Nigeria must move forwardFormer President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigeria must move forward. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court now has lowest number of Justices in historyThe Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has revealed that the Supreme Court now has the lowest number of Justices in the history of Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Electoral issues won’t stop until 1999 constitution is amendedA Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Robert Clarke, said electoral issues in Nigeria will not stop until the 1999 constitution is amended. Read more ⮕