Nigeria's National Automotive Industry Development Plan

In 2014, the Jonathan administration came up with the National Automotive Industry Development Plan to encourage investments in local manufacturing and assembly of vehicles, boost GDP, and reduce foreign exchange spent on imported vehicles. The policy increased the tariff on imported vehicles to 70% while reducing the tariff on CKD parts to incentivize investments.

Over 40 firms were issued licenses to establish automobile manufacturing/assembly plants in Nigeria, with about $1 billion invested

