Nigeria's Largest Library Project Still Incomplete After 17 Years

17 years ago, Nigeria embarked on a very ambitious project, to build the largest library in Africa. Located between the National Mosque and the National Ecumenical Centre, the National Library, Abuja was to be a grand edifice in the heart of Abuja where scholars, researchers and the general public would visit to consult and refresh their faculties for nation’s building and development.

Contract for this multi-billionaire edifice was awarded by the Federal Ministry of Education in 2006 to Reynolds Construction Company, RCC, to the tune of N8.590,226, 393.00 billion. On April 6, 2006, the engines revved, and men and materials moved to sit

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANNİGERİA: National Assembly Complex in Abuja Shut Down by Organised Labour GroupsThe National Assembly complex in Abuja has been finally shut down by organised labour groups in protest of the manhandling of the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to Commence National StrikeThe Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have directed their members to commence a national strike from midnight. The strike is in response to the brutalisation of the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, last week in Imo State. The unions have called on the government to take responsibility and the strike will continue until their demands are met.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

THECABLENG: Nigeria's National Automotive Industry Development PlanThe Jonathan administration introduced a plan in 2014 to promote local manufacturing and assembly of vehicles in Nigeria . The plan aimed to boost the economy, create jobs, and reduce reliance on imported vehicles. Over 40 firms invested $1 billion to establish automobile manufacturing/assembly plants in the country.

Source: thecableng | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Kogi Youths Storm Abuja in Solidarity with INECThousands of Kogi Youths show support for INEC's conduct of peaceful and credible governorship election in Kogi State.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: NAN Reporter Abducted by Gunmen in AbujaA reporter assigned to cover the Presidential Villa in Abuja shares his terrifying experience of being abducted by gunmen after mistakenly boarding a wrong vehicle.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

THECABLENG: Venerable Olusegun Emmanuel Akinola Celebrates 40th AnniversaryVenerable Olusegun Emmanuel Akinola, the Vicar in charge of the Anglican Church of the Resurrection, Duboyi (ACORD), Abuja , celebrated his 40th anniversary amidst the Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON) in Abuja .

Source: thecableng | Read more »