Nigeria's Highly Educated Population Attracts International Investors

President of Nigeria highlights the country's highly educated and skilled population as its greatest asset for attracting new investments. He states that Nigeria possesses all the necessary ingredients for a modern economy, including a large market and a government committed to creating a favorable business environment.





Afro Nation Cancels Highly Anticipated Concert in NigeriaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan Visits President Tinubu at State House [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Alternate History: What if Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike were the President and Vice President?The outcome of the 2023 Presidential Election could have been different with Atiku Abubakar as President and Nyesom Wike as Vice President. However, tensions arose within the party and Nyesom Wike felt betrayed. This led to the formation of the G5 group.

Vice President Osinbajo Urges Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to Partner with NigeriaVice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to partner with the Nigerian government to enhance agricultural productivity and strengthen the education sector. He emphasized the impact of climate change on agriculture and the need for climate-smart practices. Osinbajo also urged the Foundation to support gender empowerment initiatives.

Nigeria labour unions suspend strike after attack on presidentThe Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have suspended their strike following an attack on the NLC president, Joe Ajaero. The unions accused the Imo State government and the police of sponsoring thugs to attack Ajaero. The unions demanded justice for the attack before calling off the strike.

Nationwide Strike in Nigeria Following Assault on NLC PresidentThe Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has initiated a nationwide strike in response to the assault on its President, Joe Ajaero, by a group of thugs at Owerri airport. This strike is not for workers' welfare but to protect the institutional ego of the NLC and show its strength.

