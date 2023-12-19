Nigeria's Health Sector Faces Crisis Due to Medical Brain Drain

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has warned that unless the ongoing trend of medical and dental practitioners leaving the country is reversed, Nigeria will face a major crisis in the health sector. The association expressed concerns over the mass exodus of health workers to developed countries and its negative impact on Nigeria's health system. It called on the government to provide better working conditions and more competitive remuneration to address the brain drain.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria to Train Frontline Health Workers and Launch Mental Health PolicyThe Federal government of Nigeria will begin training frontline health workers in primary healthcare facilities nationwide. Additionally, they have launched the National Mental Health Policy and the National Suicide Prevention Strategic Framework 2023-2030 to address mental health challenges. One in every four Nigerians has a mental health issue.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Increase in Tobacco Industry Interference in Nigeria's Public Health PoliciesA new report shows a marked increase in the tobacco industry's meddling in Nigeria's public health policies, leading to a drop in ratings. The industry exploits the government's failure to adhere to transparency mechanisms and disclose exchanges to interfere in public health policies.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Nigeria's Primary Health Care System Needs Improvement, Says Speaker of the HouseThe Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed concern over the current state of Nigeria's Primary Health Care system and vowed to improve it through effective legislations. He emphasized the importance of every citizen having access to quality healthcare services, regardless of their background or financial circumstances.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

President Tinubu Prioritises Nigeria's Health Sector in 2024 BudgetPresident Bola Tinubu has announced that his administration is focusing on improving Nigeria's health sector through investments and increased funding in the proposed 2024 budget. This declaration was made during the unveiling of Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact. The event took place in Abuja as part of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day celebrations.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigeria to Launch Health Sector Renewal Investment InitiativeThe Nigerian government is introducing the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030. The initiative aims to guide the renewal of Nigeria's health system as part of the government's broader health agenda.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

President prioritizes and invests in Nigeria's health sectorPresident declares commitment to improving Nigeria's health sector through increased investments and funds. Unveils Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and signs Health Renewal Compact.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »