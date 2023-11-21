Nigeria's Government Seeks to Generate More Revenue to Address Rising Debt

The Nigerian government plans to finance its deficit through new borrowings, adding to the current debt stock. Experts warn that the country's debt service to revenue ratio may exceed 100% in 2023, limiting the government's ability to pay for its operations. To address this, the government aims to generate more revenue by removing fuel subsidies, floating the naira, and liberalizing the foreign exchange market. However, additional sources of revenue are needed.

This article explores the potential of non-tax revenues in Nigeria





Nigerian Government Plans to Generate Revenue from SchoolsThe federal government intends to turn schools into revenue yielding centres by demanding a mandatory 40% remittance of internally generated revenues from educational institutions. This policy has caused outrage among stakeholders in the education sector.

Nigeria Should Generate Adequate Revenue to Reduce Deficit Financing, Says Finance MinisterThe Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, emphasized the need for Nigeria to generate adequate revenue to reduce its high deficit financing. He stated that the country should not rely solely on borrowing to fund its budgets and should instead focus on investing in infrastructure that can generate revenues.

Institute seeks government’s collaboration on professional standardThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Shettima Seeks Use Of Capital Market Instrument To Bridge Nigeria’s $3trn Infrastructure GapVice president, Senator Kashim Shettima has called for active involvement of capital market stakeholders in bridging Nigeria’s $3 trillion infrastructure

Wike Receives Irish Ambassador To Nigeria, Seeks Mutual PartnershipBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Tinubu to German chancellor: Nigeria crawling but we’re bringing transformative governmentNigeria's independent online newspaper

