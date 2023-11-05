Nigeria's Federal Government Allocates N5 Billion for Presidential Yacht

If you have been surfing the internet over the past week to keep up with the latest trends in Nigeria, you would most likely have come across “presidential yacht” among the top search results. In the 2023 supplementary budget, the federal government had earmarked N5 billion for the acquisition of a presidential yacht, which was categorised under the capital expenditure of the navy’s budget.

This allocation had sparked criticisms from Nigerians, particularly in light of the prevailing economic challenges and calls for a reduction in the cost of governance.“What was named as Presidential Yacht in the budget is an Operational Naval boat with specialized security gadgets suitable for high profile operational inspection and not for the use of the President,” Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said in a statement. “It is called presidential yacht by way of nomenclature because of the high-level security features.”On Thursday, the presidency said the naval boat was ordered by the navy during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. “President Tinubu has consistently said that government is a continuum as he inherited both assets and liabilities of past administrations,” the presidency said.to TheCable that the yacht was “ordered” during Buhari’s government and that payment for the executive boat was to be made late

