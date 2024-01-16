Nigeria's Escalating Kidnapping Crisis: Authorities Urged to Take Action

The Nigerian authorities are yet to show any tangible commitment to addressing the escalating breakdown of security across the country. Whatever security measures being currently implemented are clearly not working, as people in Nigeria feel more unsafe. Tinubu to treat the rampant kidnapping cases in Nigeria as emergency by taking measures to end the cycle of violence and fear the people are under.

The organisation said last week over 45 people travelling between Otukpo in Benue State and Enugu were kidnapped and nothing has been heard about them yet. it also said a student, Nabeelah, was killed in captivity last week because her family could not urgently meet kidnappers demand for N60 million ransom even as her siblings are still in captivity of the kidnappers. It further stated that one of the 10 people kidnapped at an estate in Dutse near Abuja was killed over failure of her family to pay ransom





Nigeria's Health Sector Faces Crisis Due to Medical Brain DrainThe Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has warned that unless the ongoing trend of medical and dental practitioners leaving the country is reversed, Nigeria will face a major crisis in the health sector. The association expressed concerns over the mass exodus of health workers to developed countries and its negative impact on Nigeria's health system. It called on the government to provide better working conditions and more competitive remuneration to address the brain drain.

Commissioners Resignation Crisis in NigeriaThe commissioners who left Fubara may make history in Nigeria as the first set of officials to voluntarily resign their appointment to spite a governor, and then force their way back into the same cabinet. The crisis has affected the legislature and put a question mark on the governor’s legitimacy and the integrity of democracy in the state.

Mosque Invasion: Imam and Businessman Abducted by Kidnapping GangAn eight-man kidnapping gang has invaded a mosque and abducted the Imam of Muhadul-iftai-wa-sadah Institute of Arabic and Islamic studies, along with a businessman. The victims were released after three days in captivity, following the payment of a ransom.

Member of kidnapping and child trafficking gang arrested in Ogun StateThe police in Ogun State have arrested one Tayo Adeleke, a member of a kidnapping and child trafficking gang operating in the state. According to the police, Adeleke and his team specialised in kidnapping children and selling them in neighbouring Benin Republic. The Guardian learnt that Adeleke is currently undergoing interrogation, following the latest attempt he made with two other men, now at large, to steal children at Omu Pempe community, in Obafemi-Owode Local Council of Ogun State, on Tuesday.

Nigerians Celebrate Low-key Christmas Amid Economic CrisisMany Nigerians are unable to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones due to the economic crisis and high transportation fares. The price of food items has also tripled in the market.

Benue lawmakers call for President Tinubu's intervention in APC crisisMembers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state have called for President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the party crisis. The lawmakers accused the governor of marginalising APC members and acting in a dictatorial manner.

