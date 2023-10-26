Nigeria's Energy Commission boss vows to review industry policies, improve staff welfare

Mustapha Abdullahi, newly appointed director-general of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), says the welfare of staff will be of top priority during his tenure.

Speaking at the commission’s head office in Abuja on Tuesday, Abdullahi promised to vigorously drive President Bola Tinubu’s energy transition plans. He said he would work closely with stakeholders to ensure the seamless implementation of the Tinubu energy agenda.The energy expert, who provided some insight into his agenda for the agency,“To this end, I would like to share my vision of the direction the commission will be heading under my stewardship, with the dedicated support of our staff and stakeholders,” he said.

“Integration of the renewable and alternative energy policy structure into mainstream national energy architecture.“Facilitation of research and development funding and partnership initiatives in the energy sector. headtopics.com

“Facilitation of improved welfare consideration for staff of the commission commensurate with standards in the energy sector.” Abdullahi added that during his tenure, there would be a review of extant energy policies, initiatives and frameworks, to stimulate economic development.The new ECN boss also said there are plans to collaborate with stakeholders including the subnationals.

“In line with the previously highlighted points, the ECN will also work within the newly enacted Electricity Act of 2023 regarding the implementation of specific provisions for renewable energy in the power sector,” he added. headtopics.com

“With the new legislation in place, there is room for a larger scope of operation and cooperation with the states for deepened economic development built on a robust energy sector for the benefit of our people”

