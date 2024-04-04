Nigeria's Dominance in Track and Field Events Fades at African Games

After independence, Nigeria was a leading force on the continent in several track and field events, which she now plays second fiddle. GOWON AKPODONOR writes that the recent 13th African Games in Ghana has again shown that Egypt, Algeria, and some East African countries have consolidated their grips where Nigeria failed to exert dominance.

Nigeria’s number one table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, looked forlorn as his archrival, Omar Assar, was being decorated with the men’s singles gold medal, at the end of their epic battle, in the final match of the just-concluded 13th Africa Games, in Ghana. In three consecutive African Games’ table tennis finals, Assar has beaten the Nigerian, whose dream is to win the gold medal before retiring from the spor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

African Games 2023: Brume strikes gold, as Nigeria continues dominance in track, field eventsNigeria’s long jump sensation, Ese Brume, on Thursday in Accra, won the gold medal in the women’s long jump at the ongoing African Games in Ghana. Brume leapt 6.92 meters in her first attempt to secure her second consecutive African Games gold medal.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

African Games 2023: Egypt, Nigeria continue dominance on medals tableEgypt and Nigeria maintained their dominance on the medals table at the 13th African Games. The North Africans stayed at the top of the medals log with 53 gold, 21 silver and 20 bronze medals. Nigeria occupy second position on the standings with 22 gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

African Games: Nigeria’s mixed-relay team sets new African record in GhanaTeam Nigeria picked three gold medals on Tuesday in athletics and made a couple of other podium finishes

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

FG Congratulates Team Nigeria For Outstanding Performance At African GamesThe federal government congratulated the team Nigeria for its outstanding performance in the just concluded 13th African Games held in Ghana.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

FG hails gallant Team Nigeria’s performance at African GamesThe Nation Newspaper FG hails gallant Team Nigeria’s performance at African Games

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Tinubu salutes Team Nigeria’s indomitable spirit at African GamesThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu salutes Team Nigeria’s indomitable spirit at African Games

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »