Nigeria's Dominance in Track and Field Events Fades at African Games

After independence, Nigeria was a leading force on the continent in several track and field events, which she now plays second fiddle. GOWON AKPODONOR writes that the recent 13th African Games in Ghana has again shown that Egypt, Algeria, and some East African countries have consolidated their grips where Nigeria failed to exert dominance.
Nigeria’s number one table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, looked forlorn as his archrival, Omar Assar, was being decorated with the men’s singles gold medal, at the end of their epic battle, in the final match of the just-concluded 13th Africa Games, in Ghana. In three consecutive African Games’ table tennis finals, Assar has beaten the Nigerian, whose dream is to win the gold medal before retiring from the spor
