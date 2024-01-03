Nigeria's Deputy Speaker Reveals Talks to Free IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu

The IPOB leader, who is facing trial at the Federal High Court Abuja, has been in detention since June 2021 when he was repatriated from Kenya to Nigeria over terrorism allegations. IPOB is a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria. The IPOB leader, who is facing trial at the Federal High Court Abuja, has been in detention since June 2021 when he was repatriated from Kenya to Nigeria over terrorism allegations.

at the lower chamber, said talks were already ongoing to free Mr Kanu from detention, according to a statement by the lawmaker's spokesperson, Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Tuesday. The deputy speaker, according to the statement, spoke virtually when he was featured as a guest on the "South-east political roundtable," a programme on FLO FM in Umuahia, Abia State capital on Tuesday. "We are working underground. There's a detailed strategy. It's not by violence. You can't coerce the government through violence. It has never worked and won't work. Let's be wiser. The wisdom is in peac





Supreme Court Condemns Nigerian Government's Forcible Repatriation of Nnamdi KanuThe Supreme Court has ruled that the Nigerian government's actions in forcibly repatriating Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya were unlawful. However, the court has refused to release Kanu from the charges of terrorism and treasonable felony. Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was brought back to Nigeria in June 2021 to face trial for his campaigns for the secession of the South-east states from Nigeria.

Supreme Court declares Mr Kanu's repatriation illegalThe Supreme Court has ruled that the forcible repatriation of Mr Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria is illegal. However, it also stated that there is no Nigerian law prohibiting the use of illegally obtained evidence in a trial.

