Nigeria’s crude exports overhang

This is just as crude premiums to benchmark prices have come down by $1 to $2 a barrel depending on the grade, traders said.

“Globally, demand is tracking sideways from here, and we’re going to see increases in crude supply from non-OPEC. Come January, the market could start looking a bit longer.” Some West African crudes hit multi-month highs in early October. For instance, Nigeria’s Bonga crude was offered at a premium of $9 a barrel to the benchmark dated Brent, while Escravos and Forcados were on offer in excess of $8.

As of Tuesday, there were 20-30 cargoes of Nigerian crude left, and about 6-7 cargoes of Angolan crude for November, far more than is typically expected to be left over at this stage of the trading cycle, traders and an analyst told Reuters.

Angola’s December loading schedule is already out and has yet to find any buyers, as are plans for December loading for some Nigerian grades. Key freight rates for crude have jumped, according to LSEG data, including routes from West Africa to demand centres such as China.

Falling prices for physical crude could presage a fall in crude futures, while Brent crude futures have risen above $87 a barrel from the low $70s in June due to OPEC+ supply cuts, and more recently on concern that exports from the Middle East could fall if the conflict in Gaza widens.

