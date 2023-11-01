Nigeria’s Busola Tejumola elected member International Academy of Television Arts & Science

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences brings together over 800 entertainment and media executives from across the globe who share a common passion for advancing the art and science of television. As members, they benefit from a global network of industry leaders, fostering collaboration and innovation.
The appointment comes as MultiChoice’s Africa Magic channel which falls under Tejumola’s purview turns 20 this year. Over the past two decades, the channel has hit a lot of notable milestones. In recent years and under Tejumola’s leadership, the channel has produced what is arguably the biggest film and television awards on the continent – The AMVCAs; the cultural phenomenon that is Big Brother Naija, and a host of other shows that continue to launch the careers of the country’s biggest stars.
Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has thrown shade at his colleague, Brymo, with the lyrics "Hustle hard make you no fall off like Brymo" during a recent freestyle performance. The two singers have been at odds since September, when Brymo openly denounced Burna Boy, calling him "very fake" and "very unoriginal." He also accused Burna…
Following the global trends of Afrobeats as one of the leading musical genres, ace musician, Afro Pop superstar Osayuwu Samuel popularly known as Sammie Cross, has released his highly anticipated EP 'SPARKLING', after the release of his Cruise and Storm EP in 2022. The singer and rapper took to his Instagram and X (formally twitter)…
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕
Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕
Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕