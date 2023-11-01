Nigeria’s Busola Tejumola elected member International Academy of Television Arts & Science

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences brings together over 800 entertainment and media executives from across the globe who share a common passion for advancing the art and science of television. As members, they benefit from a global network of industry leaders, fostering collaboration and innovation.

The appointment comes as MultiChoice’s Africa Magic channel which falls under Tejumola’s purview turns 20 this year. Over the past two decades, the channel has hit a lot of notable milestones. In recent years and under Tejumola’s leadership, the channel has produced what is arguably the biggest film and television awards on the continent – The AMVCAs; the cultural phenomenon that is Big Brother Naija, and a host of other shows that continue to launch the careers of the country’s biggest stars.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has thrown shade at his colleague, Brymo, with the lyrics "Hustle hard make you no fall off like Brymo" during a recent freestyle performance. The two singers have been at odds since September, when Brymo openly denounced Burna Boy, calling him "very fake" and "very unoriginal." He also accused Burna…

Following the global trends of Afrobeats as one of the leading musical genres, ace musician, Afro Pop superstar Osayuwu Samuel popularly known as Sammie Cross, has released his highly anticipated EP 'SPARKLING', after the release of his Cruise and Storm EP in 2022. The singer and rapper took to his Instagram and X (formally twitter)…

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria Engages German Firm On Nigeria’s $700m Solid Minerals DepositsThe federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German firm on Nigeria's $700 million solid mineral deposit.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Climate Watch: FG assures of permanent solution to flooding in Ogun communityNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Israel-Hamas conflict: British MP sacked after calling for ceasefireNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Parliamentary staff begin nationwide strike over delay in financial autonomy to state assembliesNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕