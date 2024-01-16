Nigeria's Annual Inflation Rate Rises to 28.92% in December 2023

Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 28.92 per cent in December 2023 from 28.20 per cent in November, the The statistics office said the December 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.72 per cent points when compared to the November 2023 headline inflation rate. The NBS said on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 7.58 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in December 2022, which was 21.34 per cent.

“This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in December 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., December 2022),” it said. Furthermore, the bureau said on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in December 2023 was 2.29 per cent, which was 0.20 per cent higher than the rate recorded in November 2023 (2.09 per cent). This, it said, means that in December 2023, the rate of increase in the average price level is more than the rate of increase in the average price level in November 2023. According to the report, the food inflation rate in December 2023 quickened to 3





