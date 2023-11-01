Nigeria’s Adams face-off against Mbappe in Ligue 1 contest

Also, Mbappe continued his return to goalscoring form with a brace of his own in PSG’s dramatic win at Brest. Adams – a summer signing from Norwegian side Lillestrøm – fired his sixth goal of the season after getting on the end of Téji Savanier’s pinpoint pass to put Montpellier in front against Toulouse.And the Nigerian was at it again 18-minutes from time to finish off Carles Martinez’s men after good work from Joris Chotard, as he moved up to seven goals for the season.

Despite Adams’ heroics, Mbappé remains the man to beat after his double in PSG’s 3-2 win at Brest. The 24-year sensation fired the reigning champions in front at Stade Francis Le Blé with his trademark near-post finish, similar to his midweek Champions League strike against AC Milan.Mbappé fired PSG’s winner and his tenth goal of the season when quick reactions handed him a second bite at the cherry after his initial penalty was saved by Marco Bizot.

Meanwhile, The FIFA international referee Ruddy Buquet is set to take charge of the game between PSG and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes, on Matchday 11 of Ligue 1. Buquet will be assisted by Guillaume Debart and Julien Pacelli, with Benjamin Lepaysant as the fourth official. Jérémie Pignard and William Lavis, will act as the video assistant referees.

