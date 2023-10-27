Nigeria’s $5bn Annual Gas Earnings Below Par

Vice President, Senator Kassim Shettima who made the declaration in Abuja, pointed out that Nigeria’s was a mere 40 per cent of what Egypt earns from gas despite the fact that Egypt’s gas reserves is about 30 percent of Nigeria’s.

This is more so as a booming economy built on the exploitation of gas reserves can vastly enhance the fiscal position of the federation, he said.He warned that if these investments were not made, the gas supply gap in the country could grow to as much as 10 billion scuf feet per day by 2030.

“In the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, the EU and many other nations were shopping for LNG at the same time that Nigeria’s largest LNG assets were operating significantly below capacity because the gas supply was inadequate”. headtopics.com

The number of industries that are gas-based and those that utilise gas for power are many, from fertiliser and methanol to cement and consumer goods,” the VP said. Earlier, the Publisher/CEO Valuechain Media Group, Mr. Musa Bashir Usman called for collaboration amongst industry players and the government to move the sector forward.

